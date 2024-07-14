Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 63,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

