GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

