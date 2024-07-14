Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

GPC stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,291. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $169.04.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

