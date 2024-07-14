Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$71,000.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

