Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$194.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gear Energy

About Gear Energy

In other news, Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. In other news, Director Don Gray bought 705,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00. Also, Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,192,900 shares of company stock worth $892,242. 7.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.