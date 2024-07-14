Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Raised to $18.00 at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

GATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $945.69 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

