G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0004

G999 (G999) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.