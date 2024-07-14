FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Decreased by Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.63. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$54.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.