FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Radius Recycling, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Radius Recycling in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($3.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.32). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Recycling’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

