FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 13.01%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.10%.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Featured Articles
