Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.05). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 547,201 shares.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.70.
About Funding Circle SME Income Fund
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
