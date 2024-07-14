FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

