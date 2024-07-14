Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 46.7% in June

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Freight Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ FRGT remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Freight Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.