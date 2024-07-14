Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 99.7% in June

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,253.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $50.30 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Fraport has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.