Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

