Fore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

