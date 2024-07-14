FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of FMC worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after buying an additional 678,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

