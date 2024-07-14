Financial Survey: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.51 $403.31 million $4.08 26.63 Hammerson $162.57 million 11.06 -$203.10 million N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24 Hammerson 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $107.31, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 28.78% 8.92% 4.82% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Hammerson on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 4 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,800 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

