Fei USD (FEI) One Day Volume Hits $41,818.40

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.67 million and $41,818.40 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,486,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,228,406 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9636724 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $49,205.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

