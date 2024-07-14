Fei USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,921.04 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.62 million and $52,921.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96070288 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $148,745.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

