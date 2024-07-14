Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Farmmi Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.36.
About Farmmi
