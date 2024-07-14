Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 310.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 775,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.