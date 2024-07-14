Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.92. 804,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.97. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

