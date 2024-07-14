Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $102.87 million and $995,439.83 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

