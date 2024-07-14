Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $493.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $470.00 to $493.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

NYSE:EG opened at $381.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.73.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter worth $5,356,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

