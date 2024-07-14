ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance
HDLB opened at $12.32 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
