ERC20 Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and $1,349.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.73 or 1.00209847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00067576 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02904604 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.