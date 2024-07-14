Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.53.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $147.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.