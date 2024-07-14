Efforce Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,036.07 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $16,036.07 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

