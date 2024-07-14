Ecolab’s (ECL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ECL opened at $246.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.