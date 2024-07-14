Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
DVAX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,858,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,029. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
