Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 22,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

DVAX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,858,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,029. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

