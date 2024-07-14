Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

