Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $580.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $507.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.29.

Shares of DPZ opened at $491.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

