Dogecoin Price Up 9.1% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion and $543.25 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009620 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00115138 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,117,456,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
