DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

