Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.