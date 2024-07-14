Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $131.65 on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

