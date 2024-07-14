Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

