Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $218.01 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $218.01 million and $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.47 or 0.00022446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,188,651 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.