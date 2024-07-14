Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

