Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. The stock had a trading volume of 716,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,250. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

