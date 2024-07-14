CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,713. CSL has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

