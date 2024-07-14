Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £119.76 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,992 ($51.13) per share, for a total transaction of £119.76 ($153.40).

On Monday, June 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,266 ($54.64) per share, with a total value of £170.64 ($218.57).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.28), for a total transaction of £100,100 ($128,218.27).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,074 ($52.18) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,849 ($49.30) and a one year high of GBX 6,032 ($77.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,362.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,630.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,339.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.89) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

