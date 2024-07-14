Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 99.6% in June

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.0 %

CRARY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

