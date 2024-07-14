Craig Hallum Trims CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Target Price to $15.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

