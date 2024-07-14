Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.