Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $975.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $850.00 to $975.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $829.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

