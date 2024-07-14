Contrasting Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.97 billion 4.90 $341.30 million $1.49 28.28 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qiagen and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 17.38% 12.59% 7.67% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 6 0 2.67 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $51.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Qiagen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qiagen is more favorable than VectivBio.

Summary

Qiagen beats VectivBio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation, and running on QIAGEN instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR and qPCR solutions; and developed and configured enzymes and PCR solutions. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

