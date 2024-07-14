Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 6.2 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.91. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

