Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in June

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.30. 575,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,717. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
